Bouma and Provance honored at SB Athletic Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Student-athletes from small private schools were in the spotlight at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table weekly luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Laguna Blanca golfer Jayla Provance and Cate quarterback Will Bouma were named Athlete of the Week.

Provance took home Female Athlete of the Week honors after firing 3-under par to lead the Owls to a Tri-Valley League Tournament victory at the BuenaVentura Golf Course.

Bouma was named Male Athlete of the Week after throwing six touchdown passes in the Rams 42-34 win against Faith Baptist in 8-man action.

Bouma's last td pass was the game-winner with 47 seconds left to lift Cate to the win.

The Rams are ranked #1 in the CIF-Division 1 for 8-man football.