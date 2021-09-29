Bishop Diego is looking forward to St. Bonaventure game in 805 showdown

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It is a non-league game but Bishop Diego senior quarterback Michael Luckhurst says Friday's road game against St. Bonaventure is huge.

"For us it's the biggest game of the year, it's a rivalry, top two teams in the 805. You can just feel the energy at school and everything, it's going to be a good one."

Both teams are 5-0 and have been winning in dominating fashion.

Bishop Diego has outscored its opponents 214-38 while St. Bonaventure has outscored their five opponents 255-30.

Both teams are ranked in the Los Angeles Times latest poll with Bishop Diego checking in at #21 and the Seraphs at #23.

Bishop Diego head coach Tom Crawford thinks this is an ideal time to play the Seraphs.

"It's a great game to have before you start league because it really gives you a measuring stick of where you are at and things you still need to work on."

These two played last spring with the Cardinals winning a defensive battle 13-7.

Friday's game is at 7pm at Ventura College.

Friday Football Focus will have complete highlights of this game starting at 11:10 on KEYT NewsChannel 3-12.