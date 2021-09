High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons tuned up for the start of Channel League play with a sweep over former league opponent Ventura 3-0.

Emma Zuffaleto led the way with 14 kills for the Dons who are ranked #1 in the latest CIF Division 6 poll.

Santa Barbara improves to 8-2 on the year under first-year head coach Kristen Hempy.

The Dons open up league play on Thursday at Dos Pueblos.