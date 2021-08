High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jack Taylor scored a game-high 6 goals and teammate Ryan Drake added 5 as Santa Barbara opened up the regular season with an easy 15-8 victory over visiting Arroyo Grande.

The Dons led 9-3 at halftime.

AG was led by Lucas Anderson who had 3 goals for the Eagles.

The Dons will play at Righetti on Thursday, August 26.