Fryklund named MVP in Channel League softball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Allie Fryklund was sensational in the circle and she was the easy choice for Most Valuable Player in the Channel League for softball.

The recent San Marcos High School graduate went 19-4 on the mound with an incredible 1.04 earned run average.

She pitched nine shutouts as she led the Royals to their first Channel League softball title since 1996.

The Arizona Christian-bound star had 241 strikeouts in just over 150 innings.

At the plate she was just as remarkable as she hit a robust .506 with 42 hits in 83 plate appearances.

She knocked in 23 runs.

Here are all of the players honored:

2021 All Channel League Softball MVP Name School Grade Allie Fryklund San Marcos 12th First Team Name School Grade Caitlyn Early San Marcos 9th Gigi Gritt San Marcos 10th Tiana Monaghan San Marcos 9th Izabella Velasquez San Marcos 11th Riley Monroe Dos Pueblos 10th Bella Nuno Dos Pueblos 10th Georgia Wilson Dos Pueblos 9th Cheyanne Cordova Lompoc 10th Haley Larsh Lompoc 12th Briana Reitmeier Lompoc 11th Lauren Swing Santa Ynez 12th Kiera Howerton Cabrillo 9th 2nd Team Name School Grade Kamilah Morales San Marcos 9th Emma Foster San Marcos 9th Cassandra Perez San Marcos 11th Jessica Reveles Dos Pueblos 11th Mia Reveles Dos Pueblos 10th Ashley Gerken Dos Pueblos 12th Avary Montgomery Lompoc 10th Shea Armenta Stone Lompoc 12th Sydney Gills Santa Ynez 10th Alina Terrones Cabrillo 11th Alyssa Perez Santa Barbara 12th Amanda Holguin Santa Barbara 9th Honorable Bella Cruz San Marcos 10th Mention Mackenzie Mendoza San Marcos 10th Lia Gamberdella Dos Pueblos 12th Lacy Spear Dos Pueblos 11th Rita Hernandez Lompoc 10th Mckinnzie Grossini Santa Ynez 12th Molli Kadlec Santa Ynez 12th Riley Vannasap Santa Ynez 11th Alexia Juarez-Wilhite Cabrillo 12th Sekai Mitchell Cabrillo 10th Miranda Villalobos Cabrillo 11th Lysandra Pimentel Cabrillo 9th Andrea Gonzalez Santa Barbara 12th Liliana Navarro Santa Barbara 12th

