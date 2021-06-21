Skip to Content
Fryklund named MVP in Channel League softball

San Marcos recent graduate Allie Fryklund was named MVP in the Channel League for softball.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Allie Fryklund was sensational in the circle and she was the easy choice for Most Valuable Player in the Channel League for softball.

The recent San Marcos High School graduate went 19-4 on the mound with an incredible 1.04 earned run average.

She pitched nine shutouts as she led the Royals to their first Channel League softball title since 1996.

The Arizona Christian-bound star had 241 strikeouts in just over 150 innings.

At the plate she was just as remarkable as she hit a robust .506 with 42 hits in 83 plate appearances.

She knocked in 23 runs.

Here are all of the players honored:

2021 All Channel League Softball
MVPNameSchoolGrade
 Allie FryklundSan Marcos12th
First TeamNameSchoolGrade
 Caitlyn EarlySan Marcos9th
 Gigi GrittSan Marcos10th
 Tiana MonaghanSan Marcos9th
 Izabella VelasquezSan Marcos11th
 Riley MonroeDos Pueblos10th
 Bella NunoDos Pueblos10th
 Georgia WilsonDos Pueblos9th
 Cheyanne CordovaLompoc10th
 Haley LarshLompoc12th
 Briana ReitmeierLompoc11th
 Lauren SwingSanta Ynez12th
 Kiera HowertonCabrillo9th
2nd TeamNameSchoolGrade
 Kamilah MoralesSan Marcos9th
 Emma FosterSan Marcos9th
 Cassandra PerezSan Marcos11th
 Jessica RevelesDos Pueblos11th
 Mia RevelesDos Pueblos10th
 Ashley GerkenDos Pueblos12th
 Avary MontgomeryLompoc10th
 Shea Armenta StoneLompoc12th
 Sydney GillsSanta Ynez10th
 Alina TerronesCabrillo11th
 Alyssa PerezSanta Barbara12th
 Amanda HolguinSanta Barbara9th
Honorable Bella CruzSan Marcos10th
MentionMackenzie MendozaSan Marcos10th
 Lia GamberdellaDos Pueblos12th
 Lacy SpearDos Pueblos11th
 Rita HernandezLompoc10th
 Mckinnzie Grossini Santa Ynez12th
 Molli KadlecSanta Ynez12th
 Riley VannasapSanta Ynez11th
 Alexia Juarez-WilhiteCabrillo12th
 Sekai MitchellCabrillo10th
 Miranda VillalobosCabrillo11th
 Lysandra PimentelCabrillo9th
 Andrea GonzalezSanta Barbara12th
 Liliana NavarroSanta Barbara12th

