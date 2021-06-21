Fryklund named MVP in Channel League softball
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Allie Fryklund was sensational in the circle and she was the easy choice for Most Valuable Player in the Channel League for softball.
The recent San Marcos High School graduate went 19-4 on the mound with an incredible 1.04 earned run average.
She pitched nine shutouts as she led the Royals to their first Channel League softball title since 1996.
The Arizona Christian-bound star had 241 strikeouts in just over 150 innings.
At the plate she was just as remarkable as she hit a robust .506 with 42 hits in 83 plate appearances.
She knocked in 23 runs.
Here are all of the players honored:
|2021 All Channel League Softball
|MVP
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Allie Fryklund
|San Marcos
|12th
|First Team
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Caitlyn Early
|San Marcos
|9th
|Gigi Gritt
|San Marcos
|10th
|Tiana Monaghan
|San Marcos
|9th
|Izabella Velasquez
|San Marcos
|11th
|Riley Monroe
|Dos Pueblos
|10th
|Bella Nuno
|Dos Pueblos
|10th
|Georgia Wilson
|Dos Pueblos
|9th
|Cheyanne Cordova
|Lompoc
|10th
|Haley Larsh
|Lompoc
|12th
|Briana Reitmeier
|Lompoc
|11th
|Lauren Swing
|Santa Ynez
|12th
|Kiera Howerton
|Cabrillo
|9th
|2nd Team
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Kamilah Morales
|San Marcos
|9th
|Emma Foster
|San Marcos
|9th
|Cassandra Perez
|San Marcos
|11th
|Jessica Reveles
|Dos Pueblos
|11th
|Mia Reveles
|Dos Pueblos
|10th
|Ashley Gerken
|Dos Pueblos
|12th
|Avary Montgomery
|Lompoc
|10th
|Shea Armenta Stone
|Lompoc
|12th
|Sydney Gills
|Santa Ynez
|10th
|Alina Terrones
|Cabrillo
|11th
|Alyssa Perez
|Santa Barbara
|12th
|Amanda Holguin
|Santa Barbara
|9th
|Honorable
|Bella Cruz
|San Marcos
|10th
|Mention
|Mackenzie Mendoza
|San Marcos
|10th
|Lia Gamberdella
|Dos Pueblos
|12th
|Lacy Spear
|Dos Pueblos
|11th
|Rita Hernandez
|Lompoc
|10th
|Mckinnzie Grossini
|Santa Ynez
|12th
|Molli Kadlec
|Santa Ynez
|12th
|Riley Vannasap
|Santa Ynez
|11th
|Alexia Juarez-Wilhite
|Cabrillo
|12th
|Sekai Mitchell
|Cabrillo
|10th
|Miranda Villalobos
|Cabrillo
|11th
|Lysandra Pimentel
|Cabrillo
|9th
|Andrea Gonzalez
|Santa Barbara
|12th
|Liliana Navarro
|Santa Barbara
|12th
--
