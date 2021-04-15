San Marcos and Santa Barbara tie in boys soccer clash

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Both teams were undefeated in the early going of the Channel League boys soccer season and both San Marcos and Santa Barbara stayed that way after a 2-2 tie at Peabody Stadium.

Caden Vom Steeg got the equalizer in extra-time for the visiting San Marcos Royals.

His twin brother Jared Vom Steeg started the scoring with an early goal in the game.

Both brothers will play next season at UCSB where their dad Tim Vom Steeg is the longtime Gauchos head coach.

Santa Barbara tied the game at 1 late in the first half on a goal by reserve Joaquin Greenberg.

The Dons grabbed a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute on a goal by Sebastian Alvarez.

Both teams are 3-0-1 in the Channel League.