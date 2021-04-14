One is enough as Santa Barbara defeats San Marcos in pitcher’s duel

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two junior left handed pitchers Chase Hoover and Juan Perez took turns putting up zeros on the scoreboard.

Perez never did allow a run as he pitches a complete game and picked up the win as Santa Barbara edged Channel League rival San Marcos 1-0.

Vince Gamberdella lifted a fly ball to short left field in the sixth inning and Jordan Harris tagged from third and beat the throw home as the visiting Dons won a pitcher's duel.

Hoover, who has verbally committed to Texas Christian University, had 8 strikeouts as he pitched into the sixth inning for San Marcos allowing one run.

The Dons are now 2-0 in league and 5-3 overall while the Royals are 1-1 in league and 7-2 for the season.