Chan and Ball honored at SB Athletic Round Table Luncheon

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School sophomore lacrosse player Avery Ball and Bishop Diego High School junior football player Marcus Chan were each honored as the Athlete of the Week by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

Ball earned the Female AOW after scoring 11 goals in two wins last week by Dos Pueblos.

Ball scored the overtime game-winner in a thrilling 11-10 win at Royal.

For Chan he was named the Male AOW after scoring three touchdowns and rushing for 150 yards as Bishop Diego won at Bakersfield Christian 43-22.

Chan also had an interception as the Cardinals improved to 4-0 this spring.