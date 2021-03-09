Skip to Content
Water polo returns as San Marcos defeats Santa Barbara

High school water polo returned in Santa Barbara as the Dons hosted San Marcos in which the Royals won 8-1.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a most welcome splash as high school water polo is back after more than a year of waiting because of the pandemic.

San Marcos beat rival Santa Barbara 8-1 but the scoreboard was just a small part of the story.

The athletes were smiling and competing, some parents in the stands were cheering and even the referees whistles sounded sweet.

San Marcos had three players score two goals apiece, UC Irvine-boune Chloe Spievak, Sophia Panossian and Maddie Sparre.

Santa Barbara's lone goal was from Rachel Whitney but the Dons highlight in the pool was freshman goalkeeper Nalani Yim who made 13 saves in her varsity debut.

