HS football practice still on hold in SB and Ventura Counties but can start in SLO County

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - High school football, water polo and soccer practices can begin in San Luis Obispo County after the COVID-19 adjusted case rate dropped below 14 per 100,000.

San Luis Obispo County is at 9.4.

Meanwhile Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties are both at 16.9 so they will have to wait at least another week before practices can begin for high-to-moderate contact outdoor sports.

In addition to the adjusted case rate being met, students and athletes must also undergo weekly testing.

The first regular season high school football game in San Luis Obispo County can take place on March 11-12.

If Santa Barbara and Ventura County meet the threshold next week than their earliest football games could take place on March 18-19.