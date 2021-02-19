Skip to Content
California updates high school and youth sports guidelines, football can return Feb. 26

Updated health guidelines allow for high school football and other outdoor high-contact sports to return on February 26 if certain conditions are met.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - High school football and other outdoor contact sports like water polo can return to action on February 26 after the California Department of Public Health updated its guidelines.

It allows outdoor high-contact high school and youth sports to be played in the more-restrictive red and purple tiers in counties with a case equal to or less than 14 per 100,000.

Regular weekly testing for the coronavirus must be done by the schools for all of the athletes and coaches.

Football had been only allowed in the moderate orange tier until today's announcement.

Local counties still need to adopt these guidelines and school districts also need to approve them before practices can return on February 26.

The CIF end date for the football season is April 17.

