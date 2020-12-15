Youth sports update as public health releases guidelines

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - California high schools received updated guidelines from the Department of Public Health regarding youth sports.

No competitions can take place until January 25, at the earliest.

Many fall sports are in jeopardy of losing their entire season unless the CIF changes their current calendar.

Football and girls volleyball cannot be played in January, February or March unless the county reaches the moderate orange tier.

Right now Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties are all in the purple tier.

The red tier follows and then it goes orange and yellow.

For indoor basketball to be played in March counties must be in the minimal yellow tier.

Golf, cross-country, track and field, tennis, swimming and diving can all be played in the purple tier.

Baseball, softball and girls lacrosse can all be played if the county is in the red tier.

Soccer and water polo will need the county to be in the moderate orange tier.

Here are a list of many of the sports and what tiers they fall under.

On January 4 the return to competition date will be reassessed on updated COVID-19 numbers.