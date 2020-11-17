SB Dons football team work out for the first time at ‘new’ Peabody Stadium

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - They wanted to make sure their first training session ever at Peabody Stadium would be special.

So the Dons worked out under the lights as they had their first official gathering at the 39 million dollar renovated Peabody Stadium which is finally ready to use for the first time since August of 2017.

Even the twenty current senior football players had never officially worked out at their home stadium.

The workout provided some joy in what has been a trying time for high school athletes who have not been able to compete since early March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the rise of Covid-19 numbers there is increasing skepticism that the high school football season will begin as scheduled on January 8, 2021.

Santa Barbara County is back in the more restrictive purple tier and thus sports programs had to drop back into phase 2 training which is basically conditioning drills.

If a ball or equipment is used, the players are not allowed to share it.

There can be no CIF competition until the state updates the youth sports guidelines.