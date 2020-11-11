San Marcos celebrates several student-athletes on Signing Day

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A family tradition continued as two more Vom Steeg soccer players are headed to UCSB to play for their dad and Gauchos head coach Tim Vom Steeg.

Twins Caden and Jared Vom Steeg were among seven San Marcos High student-athletes to sign their National Letter of Intent on campus.

Caden and Jared will follow older brothers Justin and Carson who also chose UCSB in the past.

San Marcos starting pitcher Henry Manfredonia is also UCSB-bound.

Royals volleyball player Madison Oriskovich signs with Pepperdine University while track and field star Annabelle Tiller is headed to UC Berkeley.

Water polo players and best friends Caroline Courtois and Chloe Spievak sign with UC San Diego and UC Irvine respectively.

Taylor Wilson is headed to Stanford for beach volleyball but had to sign her National Letter of Intent at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.