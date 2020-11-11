Arroyo Grande has 7 student-athletes sign NLI

High School Sports

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.- Seven Arroyo Grande Eagles student-athletes will soar to the next level after the school year.

Justin Trimble signs with UCSB and his teammate Drew Baskin will play at Willamette University.

Tennis players Peyton Dunkle and Madelyn Ferreros are headed to Cal Poly and Sacramento State respectively.

Makenna Wolfe signs with Florida State for beach volleyball while boys volleyball player Makai Lipson commits to Concordia University.

Kahlia Jensen will play softball at Willamette University.