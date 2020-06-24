Salute to Seniors: More members from San Marcos girls water polo and swim team

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The future is bright for several members of the San Marcos High School girls water polo and swim team.

Ella Prentice will play water polo at Harvard University, Claire Kronen is headed to UCLA for water polo and Riley Christen will play at Fresno State.

Emma Engmyer is UCSB-bound, Angie Drake is off to Baylor, Meghan Downing will attend the Berklee College of Music, Olivia Akin is headed to Santa Barbara City College, Lulu Gaitan is going to San Diego State while Nicole Danielson will study at the University of Utah.

Cassidy Miller, Hannah Meyer and Megan Musick were previously recognized in other Salute to Senior stories.