Salute to Seniors: Laura SanGiacomo was all-round performer for VHS track & field

High School Sports

VENTURA, Calif.- Laura SanGiacomo was a strong performer for Ventura High School track and field.

She competed in the pole vault, triple jump and the hurdles and did them all well.

Her best marks were 10 feet, 9 inches in the pole vault, 34-11 in the triple jump, 15.89 in the 100m hurdles and 47.44 seconds in the 300m hurdles.

After almost all of her senior season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic SanGiacomo made the decision to continue her track and field career.

She will attend UC Irvine and plans on competing for the Anteaters.

SanGiacomo graduated Ventura High School with a 4.6 grade point average.