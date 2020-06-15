Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
today at 7:19 pm
Published 6:50 pm

Salute to Seniors: Laura SanGiacomo was all-round performer for VHS track & field

IMG_1480
Laura SanGiacomo
Ventura track and field performer Laura SanGiacomo plans on competing at UC Irvine

VENTURA, Calif.- Laura SanGiacomo was a strong performer for Ventura High School track and field.

She competed in the pole vault, triple jump and the hurdles and did them all well.

Her best marks were 10 feet, 9 inches in the pole vault, 34-11 in the triple jump, 15.89 in the 100m hurdles and 47.44 seconds in the 300m hurdles.

After almost all of her senior season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic SanGiacomo made the decision to continue her track and field career.

She will attend UC Irvine and plans on competing for the Anteaters.

SanGiacomo graduated Ventura High School with a 4.6 grade point average.

Sports

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply