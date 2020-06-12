Salute to Seniors: Adam Luckhurst put his best foot forward at Bishop Diego

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Adam Luckhurst was on Bishop Diego's CIF-SS and State champion football team in 2017 and as a senior this past season he kicked a 44-yard field goal with under two minutes left to give the Cardinals a win at Moorpark.

But it was soccer where Luckhurst shined as the aggressive midfielder was a big part of the Cardinals playoff run in 2019 that saw Bishop Diego advance to a program-best semifinal appearance in Division 7.

Earlier this year Luckhurst signed to play NCAA Division 1 soccer at Davidson College in North Carolina.

Luckhurst also played on the varsity volleyball team at Bishop Diego.