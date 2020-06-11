Salute to Seniors: Santa Ynez three-sport athlete Quincy Valle

High School Sports

SANTA YNEZ, Calif.- Quincy Valle played varsity football and she was also the homecoming queen at Santa Ynez High School.

Valle was a kicker for the Pirates and in two seasons she made well over 90 percent of her extra points.

She also played three years of varsity girls basketball and four years of varsity track and field where she was the 2019 shot put champion at the Santa Barbara County Championships and finished second in the pole vault.

Valle will attend Santa Barbara City College and will continue with her track and field career.