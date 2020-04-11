Former Dos Pueblos basketball player Jaron Rillie commits to Samford

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Jaron Rillie announced on Twitter that he has committed to Samford University to play NCAA Division 1 basketball for the Bulldogs.

Samson is a private university located in Birmingham, Alabama and they compete in the Southern Conference.

Rillie is a 2019 Dos Pueblos High School graduate and spent this past season attending Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri.

The 6'1 point guard displayed terrific ball-handling skills and was an elite passer at DP.

His younger brother Kael Rillie is finishing his sophomore year at DP and their father is John Rillie, the Associate Head Coach at UCSB.