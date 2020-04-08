Salute to Seniors: Eamon Burke of SBHS

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Eamon Burke just got a small taste of closing games for the Santa Barbara High School varsity baseball team.

In a game in the Easton Tournament, the senior lefty reliever struck out 4 of the five batters he faced as the Dons beat Ventura.

He told KEYT in an email, "It was a wonderful feeling to take advantage of such an opportunity and I’m heartbroken that I can’t see anymore in high school baseball. What I hold so dearly about my team was that we have all been playing with one another since we were little children, and our bonds

gotten strong enough to where I see them as my family."

Burke has an opportunity to play college baseball as he is looking at The City College of New York, Norwich University and Lesley University.