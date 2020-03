Warrecker & Njia headline Channel League honors

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Seniors Bryce Warrecker and Tony Njia were named Channel League Co-Most Valuable Players.

Warrecker led the Santa Barbara Dons to a 9-1 league record as they shared the championship with Njia and the Royals.

Santa Barbara senior Jackson Gonzales and San Marcos junior Isaiah Hicks shared Defensive MVP.

San Marcos' Jelanni Hicks and Santa Barbara's Corey Adam were named Co-Coaches of the year.

Here is a list of Channel League honors:

ALL CHANNEL LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL

MVP

Bryce Warrecker, Santa Barbara, Forward, 12

Tony Njia, San Marcos, Guard, 12

Defensive MVP

Jackson Gonzales, Santa Barbara, Guard, 12

Isaiah Hicks, San Marcos, Guard, 11

Coach of the Year

Corey Adam, Santa Barbara

Jelani Hicks, San Marcos

First Team All League

Name, School, Position, Year

Stephen Davis, Santa Barbara, Guard, 12

John Connolly, San Marcos, Guard, 11

Reggie Orr, Cabrillo, Guard, 10

Baylor Huyck, Dos Pueblos, Guard, 12

Landon Lassahn, Santa Ynez, Guard, 9

Tommy Condon, San Marcos, Guard, 12

Collin Oestereich. Lompoc, Center, 12

Second Team

Jasper Johnson, Santa Barbara, Guard, 11

Will Pace, San Marcos, Center, 12

Hayden Jory, Cabrillo, Guard, 11

Alex Perez, Dos Pueblos, Guard, 11

Jeremy Hicks, Cabrillo, Guard, 12

Ryan Morgan, Lompoc, Forward, 12

Siggy Porter, Santa Ynez, Forward, 12

Honorable Mention

Santa Barbara: Erik Strandberg, Forward, 11; Moki Nacario, Guard, 12

Santa Ynez: Nate Rogers, Guard, 12; Tyler Rasmussen, Forward, 12

Lompoc: Elijah Perkins, Guard, 11; Walker Grossi, Forward, 12

Cabrillo: Alec Brown, Forward, 12; Lorenzo Martinez, Guard, 9

San Marcos: Thomas Kinzler, Guard 11; Shakir Ahmad, Guard, 10

Dos Pueblos: Alex McCeney, Guard, 12; Kael Rillie, Guard, 10