SB County cancels high school sporting events through March

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Press release from Santa Barbara Unified School District Officials is below. Non-essential events include athletics.

We are providing you with an important message from Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Salcido that reflects the collaboration between SB Unified, our partner districts across the county, the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health and the Santa Barbara County Education Office. (see Dr. Salcido’s message below)

Santa Barbara County schools are united in their decision to cancel or postpone non-essential travel and events for students and staff through at least the remainder of March. Districts are working diligently to cancel these events and the community can expect notifications shortly.

At this time, schools will remain open, a decision that has been made in conjunction with our expert agency partners. Classroom instruction is considered essential and required by law.

We realize that this directive has many implications for our school communities and may inspire questions and concerns.

As a reminder, any family has the option to keep their child home from school for medical reasons related to COVID-19.

"There are decisions that are being made that are much more complex than they appear on the surface, which is why it's so helpful to to be working in collaboration with districts throughout the county under the leadership of county Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido," said Frann Wageneck, SBUSD Assistant Superintendent of Student Services.

We will continue to provide you with regular updates as appropriate.

Thank you for your patience and understanding,

Santa Barbara Unified School District officials

*Message from Santa Barbara County Schools Superintendent Dr. Susan Salcido

Santa Barbara County Public Schools Respond to Guidance on Non-Essential Large Gatherings

In response to this morning’s information from Governor Newsom and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), K-12 districts in Santa Barbara County are united in their decision to cancel or postpone non-essential travel and events for students and staff through at least the remainder of March. Districts are working diligently to cancel these events and the community can expect notifications shortly.

“With the recent guidance from the California Department of Public Health, our Santa Barbara County public schools are united in our approach to cancel or postpone large events and those that cannot accommodate social distancing,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “School itself is an essential gathering and will continue unless the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department gives direction otherwise. Each school district is

carefully balancing the importance of public health with the need for students to learn and be provided with continued school supports.”

The Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) is in frequent communication with the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health (SBCPHD) and the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management (SBCOEM) as well as school districts, charter and independent schools about issues related to students and their families, and our schools. Questions on specific school-based events should be directed to the school district.