Santa Barbara and San Marcos fit to be tied in league opener

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Daylight saving time arrives on Sunday, March 8 but it's two days too late for Santa Barbara and San Marcos baseball.

The two teams played to a 1-1 tie in the Channel League opener for both teams. The game was called after seven innings due to darkness.

It looked like Santa Barbara would win the game in the seventh as they had runners at second and third with no outs but San Marcos reliever Chase Hoover struck out the side to deny the home Dons of a victory.

Hoover pitched four innings of scoreless relief and struck out 10 batters.

The Dons struck out 15 times for the game.