St. Joseph falls at home in State playoffs against El Camino Real

High School Sports

ORCUTT, Calif. - The St. Joseph Knights recovered from a poor first half but could not complete the comeback as they lost 71-68 to El Camino Real in a CIF-State Division 3 quarterfinal game.

St. Joseph trailed 24-7 after the first quarter and were down by 12 at the half.

But the Knights rallied back to grab a 53-49 lead after three quarters.

But the #16 seed Conquistadors prevailed and will play at #5 Arroyo Grande on Saturday night.

The Knights end the season 25-8.