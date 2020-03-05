Skip to Content
High School Sports
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
Published 11:51 pm

St. Joseph falls at home in State playoffs against El Camino Real

IMG_0148
St. Joseph loses to El Camino 71-68

ORCUTT, Calif. - The St. Joseph Knights recovered from a poor first half but could not complete the comeback as they lost 71-68 to El Camino Real in a CIF-State Division 3 quarterfinal game.

St. Joseph trailed 24-7 after the first quarter and were down by 12 at the half.

But the Knights rallied back to grab a 53-49 lead after three quarters.

But the #16 seed Conquistadors prevailed and will play at #5 Arroyo Grande on Saturday night.

The Knights end the season 25-8.

Sports

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply