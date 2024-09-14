Friday Football Focus Week 3 Highlights

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of local high school football games.

Segment 1: Kai Mault had a spectacular game for Santa Barbara catching two long touchdown passes and also returning a pick-6 80 yards as the Dons beat Moorpark 28-21 to move to 4-0.

(Mault catches 40-yard td as end of the first half. Courtesy Entenza Design).

Righetti trounced Paso Robles 51-13 to move to 4-0.

Cabrillo beats rival Lompoc 48-24 for their first win against the Braves since 2008.

Buena edges San Marcos 21-20 for their 15th straight win against the Royals.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QlrgtDgh8M

Segment 2

Lights go out in Nipomo and suspends Titans game at 0-0 with San Luis Obispo. Play resumes Saturday at 1pm with the start of the second quarter. Mission Prep won at Santa Ynez 30-13

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4Vku42kR5s

Segment 3

Dos Pueblos wins home opener 38-7 over Viewpoint while Pacifica rallies to win at Rio Mesa 28-21.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igvZoQlXk9g

Segment 4: Ventura edges Camarillo 35-34