Block party sends Pacifica into CIF Division 2-AA State Championship Bowl game

OXNARD, Calif. - Pacifica knew it was hosting a state playoff football game but it turned into one giant block party!

The Tritons blocked three punts and scored two touchdowns on those key plays in a 37-20 victory over Harbor City-Narbonne to win the CIF-State Division 2-AA SoCal Regional.

Pacifica advances to the CIF-Division 2-AA State Championship Bowl game against Sacramento-Grant.

The title game will be played on Friday at 4pm at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

Sacramento-Grant kicked a last second field to beat St. Francis 32-30.

Pacifica scored the final 17 points of the game after Narbonne had tied it at 20 in the third quarter.

Dominic Duran snapped the tie with 2:30 left in the third quarter with a touchdown pass to Fresno State-bound receiver Isaiah Dillon.

Pacifica extended the lead to 34-20 early in the fourth quarter as Juju Hernandez blocked a punt and Budder Aina returned it for a touchdown.

The Tritons were in control the rest of the way and they will now play in the program's second bowl championship game.

They won a 2-A state bowl game back in 2019.

Pacifica got off to a great start against Narbonne as they scored on the fifth play from scrimmage.

Duran threw over the middle to sophomore sensation Alijah Royster who spun out of a tackle at the 10-yard line on his way to a 45-yard touchdown as the Tritons jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

Royster had 4 touchdowns in a semifinal win two weeks ago at Thousand Oaks and 3 more last week in their CID-Southern Section Division 4 championship victory over St. Bonaventure.

After the Gauchos scored on a 65-yard touchdown catch by Treyshaun Jackson, Pacifica blocked the PAT as they kept the lead at 7-6.

That started the remarkable play by the Tritons special teams.

Julian Villegas blocked a punt later in the first quarter with Narbonne backed up near their own goal line.

Max Magana recovered the football in the end zone as Pacifica led 14-6.

Next possession Pacifica blocked another punt in Narbonne territory.

That block led to a Isaac Magna field goal and Pacifica led 17-6.

Narbonne pulled with three points late in the first half.

The Gauchos sacked Duran and forced a fumble and they recovered deep in Tritons territory.

Jamarri Ladd scored on a short touchdown run and they converted a 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to 17-14.

But the Tritons kicked a field goal as time expired in the first half and led 20-14.

Narbonne tied it at 20 with a short touchdown run but that's all they would get after scoring 75 points last week.

It's safe to say that the Gauchos did not enjoy the block party at Pacifica one bit.