DP is ‘charged’ up for new football league

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School football is excited for a fresh start.

After a few down seasons in the Channel League, the Chargers will now play in the newly formed Tri-County League that is expected to be balanced and competitive.

DP returns senior running back Kaleb Williams who rushed for over 800 yards last year for the Chargers.

Gonzo Murillo will start the season at quarterback but senior Simon Alexander is expected to take control of the offense beginning in week five and Murillo will shift back to cornerback.

Alexander is a transfer from Carlsbad and must sit out the first month of the season per CIF rules.

The Chargers have a pair of good junior receivers in Micah Barnhart and Iyad Ahmad-Reda.

Danny Perez will be an impact player on the Chargers offensive and defensive line and senior Zach Gesswein will be a two-way force especially at strong safety.

Chargers head coach AJ Pateras has an eye on the future as he has 120 players in the football program and he is putting an emphasis on player development at the lower levels.

DP starts the season this Friday at Santa Ynez at 7pm.