Santa Barbara Dons look to run it back with impact players all over the field

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Dons made a strong first impression in year number one with Nate Mendoza as head coach.

The encore could be even better with several talented seniors and juniors on the roster.

Standout senior Kai Mault won't be hard to find, just don't take your eyes off the field.

The speedy playmaker will not get too many breaks as he will play wide receiver, cornerback as well as return punts and kicks.

Mault was an absolute game-breaker last year for a Dons team that advanced to the CIF-SS Division 4 quarterfinals before losing to Corona del Mar on a questionable defensive penalty late in the game.

Laird Finkel has transferred back to Santa Barbara High School and will be the Dons starting quarterback.

Finkel started 10 games as a sophomore at Alemany so he is battle-tested.

Tomas Gil will provide plenty of speed and good hands at the receiver position to go along with Mault.

The Dons will have a three-player rotation at running back with Monty Lopez, Bode Fauskee and Aaron Baizan.

Clearing the way for them and protecting Finkel begins with three-year varsity starter Malachi Johnston.

The junior is a team captain for a second straight season.

Johnston, Mault, Fauskee and Lopez are also big pieces on the Dons defense along with senior safety DJ Wilson.

The Dons will play in the brand new Conejo Coast League which features Rio Mesa, Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks, Calabasas and Westlake.

Santa Barbara hosts Camarillo in their season opener on Friday, August 23 at 7pm.