Simi Valley kicks off high school football season with a win in Nevada

SPARKS, Nevada. - It will be a happy trip home for Simi Valley High School after the Pioneers opened up the varsity football season with a 33-13 win at Spanish Springs just outside of Reno.

Simi Valley got the jump on the season as most teams begin next week.

Tagg Harrison threw 2 touchdown passes and ran for another score in the school's first football game ever outside of California.

Senior standout running back Brice Hawkins scored three touchdowns and Zane Tryon hauled in a touchdown catch.

Simi Valley won the CIF-SS Division 6 championship last year, their first ever Southern Section title.

The Pioneers have their home opener on Friday, August 23 against Valencia.

Friday Football Focus begins that night starting at 11:10 on KEYT NewsChannel 3 and 12.