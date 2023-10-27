Friday Football Focus Week 10 Scores
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are the results of the final night of the regular season in our area.
Channel League
Santa Barbara 43, Buena 0
Pacifica 42, Oxnard 14
San Marcos 48, Channel Islands 0
Rio Mesa 48, Dos Pueblos 6
Marmonte League
Oaks Christian 13, St. Bonaventure 10
Bishop Diego 27, Simi Valley 20
Westlake 35, Calabasas 31
Citrus Coast League
Fillmore 35, Hueneme 28
Nordhoff 28, Carpinteria 24
Canyon League
Moorpark 56, Agoura 28
Newbury Park 35, Camarillo 6
Oak Park 47, Royal 8
Mountain League
Arroyo Grande 28, Paso Robles 21
St. Joseph 23, Mission Prep 0
Santa Ynez 17, Lompoc 14
Righetti 24, Nipomo 23
Ocean League
Atascadero 42, Pioneer Valley 24
San Luis Obispo 17, Templeton 14
Morro Bay 43, Cabrillo 21
8-Man Football
Santa Clara 64, Laguna Blanca 24