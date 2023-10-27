Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus Week 10 Scores

Friday Football Focus scores from week 10 of the regular season
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are the results of the final night of the regular season in our area.

Channel League

Santa Barbara 43, Buena 0

Pacifica 42, Oxnard 14

San Marcos 48, Channel Islands 0

Rio Mesa 48, Dos Pueblos 6

Marmonte League

Oaks Christian 13, St. Bonaventure 10

Bishop Diego 27, Simi Valley 20

Westlake 35, Calabasas 31

Citrus Coast League

Fillmore 35, Hueneme 28

Nordhoff 28, Carpinteria 24

Canyon League

Moorpark 56, Agoura 28

Newbury Park 35, Camarillo 6

Oak Park 47, Royal 8

Mountain League

Arroyo Grande 28, Paso Robles 21

St. Joseph 23, Mission Prep 0

Santa Ynez 17, Lompoc 14

Righetti 24, Nipomo 23

Ocean League

Atascadero 42, Pioneer Valley 24

San Luis Obispo 17, Templeton 14

Morro Bay 43, Cabrillo 21

8-Man Football

Santa Clara 64, Laguna Blanca 24

Mike Klan

Mike Klan

