Cal Poly wins sixth Big West series of the year to stay in league title race

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly used a 5-run third inning to cruise by UC Davis 8-3 to secure the Mustangs sixth Big West series win of the season.

Cal Poly is 14-6 in league as they try to chase down leaders UCSB, UC Irvine and CSUN who are all 13-4 in the Big West.

Alejandro Garza and Dylan Kordic each drove in two runs in that third inning explosion as the home Mustangs grabbed a 7-0 lead.

Steven Brooks improved to 5-5 on the year as he pitched six innings and allowed just 2 runs while striking out 9.

The Mustangs will go for the 3-game sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m.