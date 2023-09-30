Friday Football Focus Week 6 highlights

Segment 2: Lompoc wins at Righetti 27-21, San Luis Obispo wins on the road at Pioneer Valley 35-21 and Templeton crushes Cabrillo 61-14

Segment 1: Santa Barbara runs over Rio Mesa 30-10, Pacifica doubles up Ventura 28-14, Arroyo Grande cruises at Nipomo 38-8 and St. Joseph wallops Santa Ynez 42-10

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are highlights from area high school football games.

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here .

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.