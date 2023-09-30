Friday Football Focus Week 6 highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are highlights from area high school football games.
Segment 1: Santa Barbara runs over Rio Mesa 30-10, Pacifica doubles up Ventura 28-14, Arroyo Grande cruises at Nipomo 38-8 and St. Joseph wallops Santa Ynez 42-10
Segment 2: Lompoc wins at Righetti 27-21, San Luis Obispo wins on the road at Pioneer Valley 35-21 and Templeton crushes Cabrillo 61-14
Segment 3: St. Bonaventure dominates Bishop Diego 32-7
Segment 4: Dos Pueblos routs Channel Islands 55-0 and Fillmore wins a 37-35 thriller against rival Santa Paula
Segment 5: Results of other games