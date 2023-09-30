Friday Football Focus Week 6 highlights

Skip to Content
Highlights from week 6 of the high school football season.
Published 12:26 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are highlights from area high school football games.

Segment 1: Santa Barbara runs over Rio Mesa 30-10, Pacifica doubles up Ventura 28-14, Arroyo Grande cruises at Nipomo 38-8 and St. Joseph wallops Santa Ynez 42-10

https://youtu.be/7SSK5OMrGrQ
Segment 1

Segment 2: Lompoc wins at Righetti 27-21, San Luis Obispo wins on the road at Pioneer Valley 35-21 and Templeton crushes Cabrillo 61-14

https://youtu.be/322AShXpj6s
Segment 2

Segment 3: St. Bonaventure dominates Bishop Diego 32-7

https://youtu.be/v2XnMPNrZnE
Segment 3

Segment 4: Dos Pueblos routs Channel Islands 55-0 and Fillmore wins a 37-35 thriller against rival Santa Paula

https://youtu.be/YcciwR8_4vE
Segment 4

Segment 5: Results of other games

https://youtu.be/Z61kdEfT_Vs
Segment 5
Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

