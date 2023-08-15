San Marcos Football set sights on playoffs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- After just missing out on a wildcard for the CIF-SS playoffs in each of the past two seasons, San Marcos hopes to take the next step and make the postseason in 2023.

A bad snap two years ago against Nordhoff and a heartbreaking loss to Ventura last season probably cost the Royals the playoffs according to San Marcos head coach Ralph Molina.

The Royals have good numbers and good size as they head into the season.

Molina says the Royals offensive line averages about 265 pounds and they finally have some good depth on the defensive line.

Junior Brody Branstetter is one of the top middle linebackers in the Channel League and he will also get some work at running back where as many as five players will share those duties including junior Nathan Jones.

Luke Crawford is the Royals top receiver and he and Jones also make up half of the starting San Marcos defensive secondary.

San Marcos will start Danny Diaz at quarterback.

He is small in size at 5'10 but he did lead the Royals junior varsity squad to a 7-3 record last season.

San Marcos is focused on winning the close games this year and kicker Rover Ojendis should help in that department.

San Marcos begins the season at home against Knight of Palmdale at 7pm on Friday.