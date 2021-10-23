Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus
Published 12:11 am

Friday Football Focus Week 9 highlights

Friday Football Focus highlights from week 9 of the regular season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Week 9 highlights of Friday Football Focus.

Segment 1: Santa Barbara wins at Dos Pueblos 45-17, Pacifica defeats Rio Mesa 24-14, Lompoc lights up the scoreboard to beat Oxnard 64-28 while Paso Robles takes care of Righetti 21-6.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKIfWtDOqKE
Segment 2: St. Joseph blanks Pioneer Valley 28-0 and Bishop Diego blasts Moorpark 55-0.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-2Wtr8zAao
Segment 3: Buena edges Ventura 29-28, San Marcos routs Cabrillo 40-0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPXmPiAQ1zo
Segment 4: St. Bonaventure defeats Westlake 27-17, Hueneme crushes Carpinteria 48-0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXEv7vWXI4U
Segment 5: Plays of night

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxRW125dwY4
Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

