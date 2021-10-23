Friday Football Focus Week 9 highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Week 9 highlights of Friday Football Focus.
Segment 1: Santa Barbara wins at Dos Pueblos 45-17, Pacifica defeats Rio Mesa 24-14, Lompoc lights up the scoreboard to beat Oxnard 64-28 while Paso Robles takes care of Righetti 21-6.
Segment 2: St. Joseph blanks Pioneer Valley 28-0 and Bishop Diego blasts Moorpark 55-0.
Segment 3: Buena edges Ventura 29-28, San Marcos routs Cabrillo 40-0
Segment 4: St. Bonaventure defeats Westlake 27-17, Hueneme crushes Carpinteria 48-0
Segment 5: Plays of night
