Ralph Molina wins in first game as head coach as San Marcos defeats Morro Bay

Friday Football Focus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ralph Molina was all smiles as he took the field as the new head football coach of San Marcos High School.

Joaquin Sandoval and Andre McCollough made sure that Molina was still celebrating at the end as those two led the Royals to a 25-14 victory over Morro Bay in the season opener.

Sandoval threw for a touchdown and ran for another score while McCollough had two rushing touchdowns including an electric 51-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Sandoval opened the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown pass to tight end Benji Rodriguez to give the Royals a 6-0 first quarter lead.

After Morro Bay took a brief 7-6 lead the Royals went up for good in the second quarter on a short touchdown run by McCollough and they went into halftime up 13-7.

San Marcos extended the lead late in the third quarter on 1-yard td run by Sandoval.

He finished with 140 yards passing but his leadership was even bigger for a young Royals team trying to turn around the program.

McCollough sealed the game by breaking several tackles on his way to his long touchdown run.

The junior finished with 141 rushing yards.

It was an exciting atmosphere at Warkentin Stadium as an enthusiastic student section cheered the Royals to victory.

Molina and the Royals play at Santa Maria on Friday, August 27.