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Local college wrap-up: Gauchos Baseball has 13-game win streak snapped

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UCSB softball sweeps a doubleheader over the Mustangs
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Published 10:20 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

NCAA Baseball:

UC Davis 5, UCSB 4: Freshman Elijah McNeal belted a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Aggies over the Gauchos. UCSB had won a program-tying 13-game win streak. Rowan Kelly homered for UCSB who is now 4-1 in the Big West and 14-3 overall.

Cal Poly 6, CS Bakersfield 2: The Mustangs took over sole possession of first place in the Big West at 5-0. Casey Murray Jr. and Nate Castellon each had 3 hits for Cal Poly who extend their win streak to 7 games to improve to 11-7 on the season.

NCAA Softball:

UCSB 4, Cal Poly 1: Game 1: Sophia Clark pitched a complete game, allowing one run and 3 hits.

UCSB 8, Cal Poly 0: Game 2: Emily Carr smacked a grand slam in the first inning and delivered a 2-run single in the fourth inning to lead the Gauchos to a run-rule victory in a game shortened to 5 innings. She finished with 3 hits and 6 RBI as UCSB moved to 5-0 in the Big West and 14-15 overall.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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