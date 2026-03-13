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Second straight grand slam by Tayman keeps Cal Poly hot

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Casey Murray Jr. hits his 3rd HR on the year
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March 13, 2026 11:25 pm
Published 11:23 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - Ryan Tayman smashed a grand slam for the second straight game as Cal Poly erased an early 4-run deficit to beat Cal State Bakersfield 8-4.

The Mustangs have won 6 consecutive games and improve to 4-0 in the Big West and 10-7 overall.

Tayman, who belted a grand slam on Tuesday in their win versus Fresno State, hit another salami in the bottom of the second inning to put Cal Poly up 5-4. Casey Murray Jr. followed with a home run as well as the back-to-back home runs gave the Mustangs a 6-4 lead.

Tayman finished with 6 RBI on three hits while Murray Jr. drove in 2 runs,

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Mike Klan

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