Surging Cal Poly tops century mark against Long Beach State and books a spot into Big West Tournament

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - Hamad Mousa finished with a game high 29 points and Cayden Ward matched his career best with 28 Thursday evening as the Cal Poly men’s basketball program clinched a spot in the 2026 Big West Championship with a 102-92 victory against Long Beach State inside Mott Athletics Center.

Freshman Jess Esso Essis enjoyed a career high 15 points for Cal Poly (13-16, 9-8), which extended its winning streak to four straight after sinking 13 three-pointers, shooting 95.5 (21-for-22) percent from the free throw line and recording its highest regulation point total since a 102-89 victory at Hawai’i on Feb. 20, 2010.

Ward added a game high nine rebounds for Cal Poly, which matched a season low with just eight turnovers.

Cal Poly’s Thursday victory confirmed all eight Big West Championship programs – with three regular season matchups remaining. Long Beach State (8-21, 4-13) was eliminated from postseason contention with the loss.

Thursday’s matchup featured 10 lead changes during the opening 10-and-a-half minutes before a jumper from sophomore Guzman Vasilic handed Cal Poly a 29-27 edge. Cal Poly then produced a 15-7 run to go up by double digits with three minutes remaining in the half.

The Mustangs took a 48-40 lead into the break before a jumper and three-pointer from Long Beach State guard Shaquil Bender to open the second half cut Cal Poly’s advantage to three.

Cal Poly, however, scored on four of its next five possessions to reestablish a double-digit lead for the remainder of the night.

Notes:

Despite a four-game win streak, Cal Poly remained in eighth place in the Big West standings – but just three games behind co-leaders UC Irvine and Hawai’i.



Up Next: Cal Poly visits UC San Diego on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. The Tritons, sharing fifth place alongside Cal State Fullerton, reside just one game ahead of Cal Poly.



With 29 points Thursday, Hamad Mousa improved his season point total to 574 – the fourth highest single season total in program history.



Cal Poly’s nine Big West victories are the program’s highest total since finishing 12-6 to close the 2012-13 season.