Gauchos fall in final seconds to Big West leader UC San Diego

UC SANTA BARBRA, Calif. (KEYT) - In the final moments of their Thursday evening game, the UC Santa Barbara Women's Basketball team fell 52-49 to the visiting UC San Diego Tritons. A strong defensive performance by the Gauchos was paired with a hesitant offensive effort that ultimately allowed the Tritons to overpower their hosts.

FROM HEAD COACH RENEE JIMENEZ

"I thought we were too conservative the entire game. They have to decide that in a game like this, especially when our defense is doing such great work for us, and we were just passing up shots. You're not going to get a better one than the one that's in front of you," Jimenez said.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Gauchos left the first behind by just one after a back-and-forth with their opponents. Olivia Bradley put the Gauchos on the board first with a layup, but San Diego went on to hold a slight lead for the majority of the quarter. The Blue and Gold bounced back with a free throw and three-pointer to finish the first 13-12, San Diego.

Santa Barbara surged in the second, this time finishing the quarter ahead by one themselves at 28-27. They spent the quarter sinking threes, making four in a row before polishing off their progress with two layups. The Gauchos reached a seven-point lead, but the Tritons came back by six before the half. San Diego then possessed the third quarter, outscoring the Gauchos 12-6, and left the third ahead at 39-34.

Jessica Grant got the Gauchos within reaching distance of the Tritons with a three-pointer at the start of the fourth. Then, facing a 41-37 deficit, freshman Chauncey Andersen turned on her jets and scored ten points in a row – single-handedly bringing the Gauchos to their own four-point lead.

The Tritons, however, would take over the remaining minutes and score nine more points to bag the win. The game was tied at 49-49 for the final stages of the quarter, but a last-second layup and free throw combination by Makayla Rose placed the Tritons ultimately ahead at 52-49.

Andersen had her best collegiate outing yet, getting her first double-double and leading the team in both rebounds and points at 13 and 17. She also shot 55%, going five for nine. Bradley also reached double digits, sinking 15 to bolster the Gaucho offense.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos visit Cal State Fullerton on Jan. 31 to wrap the month of January. They will tip off at 2:00 p.m. in TItan Gym.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)