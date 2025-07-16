Skip to Content
Aidan Mahaney brings ‘Championship DNA’ to Gauchos

MAHANEY UCSB.00_00_28_02.Still001
Mahaney played at Saint Mary's and UConn
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Aidan Mahaney has played in three straight NCAA Tournaments and he plans to keep that streak going for his final season in college at UCSB.

The Gauchos will be his third college program for the 6'3 senior guard.

Mahaney was a standout at his first college stop at Saint Mary's.

He played two seasons for the Gaels where he collected such honors as First Team All-WCC, a Lou Henson All-American, NABC First Team All-District, WCC All -Tournament Team, and WCC All-Freshman Team.

Last year he played at national powerhouse Connecticut where he played in 34 games, averaging around 12.5 minutes per game.

Mahaney scored in double-figures six times including a season-high 15 points against Providence.

"I take a lot of pride in my leadership," began Mahaney. "I feel like I come from 2 really big time programs so to come in here and bring in some of that championship DNA that I feel like I have accumulated over my first 3 years in college is big. You know kind of being a vet here, one of the only guys on the team to ever make it to the tournament and obviously that is our goal this year so really just trying to impose my knowledge and my will to win on these guys right now."

UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack added, "He was all conference for two years in the WCC, had a great experience learning at UConn didn't get to play as much as he wanted to but I think he is really, really hungry for his last season of college basketball."

The Gauchos are finishing up the second of an eight-week summer practice session.

