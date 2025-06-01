Skip to Content
Cal Poly stays alive on 11th inning walk-off HR by Daudet

image000000
Kevin Roose
Mustangs win 5th straight elimination game
By
New
Published 7:48 pm

EUGENE, Oregon. - Zach Daudet led off the bottom of the eleventh inning with a home run to lift Cal Poly past Utah Valley 7-6 in an elimination game at the Eugene Regional.

The Mustangs advance to the regional championship where they face Arizona.

Cal Poly needs to beat the Wildcats twice to advance, Arizona needs just one win.

The Mustangs scored five runs in the fourth inning to turn a 4-1 deficit into a 6-4 lead.

Cam Hoiland homered in that inning and Nate Castellon delivered a two-run double to help the Mustangs overcome a grand slam in the third inning by Landon Frei.

Going back to the Big West Championship, Cal Poly has now won five consecutive elimination games.

cal poly mustangs
KEYT
san luis obispo county

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

