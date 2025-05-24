Cal Poly stays alive at Big West Championship as they edge Hawai’i

FULLERTON, Calif. - Cal Poly defeated the Hawai'i by a final score of 2-1 in a pitcher's duel on the fourth day of the 2025 Big West Baseball Championship, presented by Ontario International Airport, Saturday at Goodwin Field.

Hawai'i drops to 35-21. The Rainbow Warriors are ranked 54th in the latest RPI released on Saturday morning and hope their name is called in the 2025 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament selection show, scheduled for Monday, May 26 at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN2. Cal Poly improves to 39-17 and will take on top-seeded UC Irvine in the championship game, Saturday at 7 p.m. PT. If the Mustangs win, they will force a winner-take-all game on Sunday at 3 p.m. PT.

Both teams had stellar pitching. Cal Poly starter Luke Kovach threw the first two innings, gave up one run and struck out three batters. Mustang reliever Josh Murano (3-0) earned the win on 6.1 shuout innings with two strikeouts. Jaccob Torres got the final two outs of the game on six pitches.

Hawai'i starter Freddy Rodriguez turned in a quality start, going 6.0 innings, giving up three hits for two runs and striking out three batters. Ethan Thomas threw two shutout innings for the 'Bows and struck out four.

The Rainbow Warriors scored in the top of the first on a RBI double from Ben Zeigler-Namoa. The Mustangs were able to escape out of a bases loaded jam with a double play. Cal Poly scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth as Nate Castellon and Casey Murray Jr. each drove in one run each to account for the final score of the game.

