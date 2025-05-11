Skip to Content
UCSB will head to Los Angeles Regional for NCAA Softball Tournament, first up UCLA

Big West
Gauchos will play in NCAA Tournament for first time since 2007
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB was seeded No. 4 in the Los Angeles Regional and will play No. 1 seed and #9 overall national seed UCLA in the opening round at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 16.

The other two teams in the regional are #2 seed San Diego State and No. 3 seed Arizona State.

The Gauchos won six straight elimination games to capture the Big West Championship and secure an automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

(courtesy UCSB and Big West).

It will be the Gauchos fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament and first since 2007.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

