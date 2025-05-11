UCSB will head to Los Angeles Regional for NCAA Softball Tournament, first up UCLA

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB was seeded No. 4 in the Los Angeles Regional and will play No. 1 seed and #9 overall national seed UCLA in the opening round at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 16.

The other two teams in the regional are #2 seed San Diego State and No. 3 seed Arizona State.

The Gauchos won six straight elimination games to capture the Big West Championship and secure an automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

(courtesy UCSB and Big West).

It will be the Gauchos fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament and first since 2007.