Cal Poly loses at CSUN as 5-game win streak ends

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. -Cal Poly's five-game winning streak ended Saturday afternoon at Robert J. Hiegert Field as CSUN overcame 1-0 and 4-2 deficits with 11 runs in the middle innings en route to an 11-6 victory.

Despite the setback, Coach Larry Lee's Mustangs remain in second place in the Big West with a 19-7 mark, three games behind frontrunner UC Irvine (22-4), a 7-3 winner at Cal State Bakersfield. Cal State Fullerton (17-9) is two games back of Cal Poly in third place following its 9-1 win over Hawai'i.

Cal Poly (33-16 overall) jumped in front 1-0 in the fourth inning on Jack Collins' 12th home run of the season. After CSUN (14-31 overall, 9-17 Big West) answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, Dante Vachini opened the fifth frame with his third home run of the year and Collins added a two-run double for a 4-2 Mustang advantage.

The Matadors turned the game around with a six spot in the fifth and added three more in the sixth for an 11-5 cushion on their way to evening the series at a game apiece. The rubber game is set for Sunday at 1 o'clock.

Diego Gutierrez (3-6) allowed five runs and 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings for the win with no walks and six strikeouts. Ryan Halamicek, normally the Sunday starter for CSUN, earned a 10-out save, his second of the year, by giving up just one run and two hits.

Sophomore lefty Josh Volmerding (5-4) suffered the loss, surrendering season highs of eight runs and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings. Josh Morano, also a southpaw, struck out two and scattered three hits over 2 1/3 scoreless frames in relief.

Cal Poly collected 13 hits — reaching double figures for the 30th time in its last 42 games — but stranded nine runners on the basepaths. Zach Daudet and Ryan Fenn both had three hits while Collins and Vachini each added two hits.

Daudet is 9-for-20 over his last four games with a pair of three-hit contests and a two-hit game. Fenn extended his hitting streak to nine games and is 16-for-36 (.444) over the stretch with a trio of three-hit games, a two-hit contest and seven RBIs.

Vachini is 7-for-13 over his last four games while Collins has hit safely in four of his last five games with six RBIs and leads the Mustangs with 12 homers and 54 RBIs. He is second with his 15 doubles.

Garza's streak of seven consecutive multiple-hit games came to an end but he did single with two outs in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He has hit safely in 28 of his last 29 games and leads the club with 29 multiple-hit games this season, five shy of the school record set by Scott Kidd in 1997.

Center fielder Roberto Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and a single while left fielder Andrew Becker and right fielder Andrew Gauna each had three hits for CSUN.

Freshman southpaw Luke Kalfsbeek (3-0, 5.92 ERA) is scheduled to start on the mound for Cal Poly on Sunday, facing CSUN senior right-hander Dante Zamudio (1-0, 9.00 ERA).

