UCSB men’s tennis falls to UCLA in first round NCAA Tournament match

The No. 35 UC Santa Barbara Men's Tennis team (18-5) played their NCAA Tournament first round matchup against No. 16 UCLA (17-8) on Friday, a 4-0 defeat that was much closer than the score indicates. The Gauchos conclude their season with 18 wins, the second time the program has reached that mark in the last seven seasons.

THE MATCH

Final: No. 16 UCLA 4, No. 35 UC Santa Barbara 0

Records: UC Santa Barbara (18-5), UCLA (17-8)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Gauchos came just short of taking the opening doubles point. UCLA won 6-4 on court one before Diogo Morais and Charlie Underwood won a hard-fought No. 3 victory—7-6 (7-5)—that was as close as it gets. Unfortunately for Santa Barbara, the Bruins won 7-6 (7-2) on court two to begin the match up 1-0.

In singles, UCLA won 6-3, 6-2 on court three to double their lead to 2-0. No. 1 Gianluca Brunkow (7-5), No. 2 Dominique Rolland (6-4), and No. 4 Morais (6-4) all took their first sets, though, so the Gauchos still had a solid chance. However, two close sets on courts five and six contributed to the match's early end; the Bruins won 7-6, 6-2 and 6-3, 7-5, respectively, to earn their fourth, clinching point. Brunkow and Morais were both leading in the third set of their ultimately unfinished matches, while Rolland was tied 4-4 in the second set of his.

RESULTS

Doubles

Alexander Hoogmartens/Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) def. Gianluca Brunkow/Lucca Liu (UCSB) 6-4 Spencer Johnson/Aadarsh Tripathi (UCLA) def. Conrad Brown/Dominique Rolland (UCSB) 7-6 (7-2) Diogo Morais/Charlie Underwood (UCSB) def. Gianluca Ballotta/Emon van Loben Sels (UCLA) 7-6 (7-5)

Order of finish: 1, 3, 2

Singles

#64 Gianluca Brunkow (UCSB) vs. #20 Rudy Quan (UCLA) 7-5, 2-6, 1-0 unfinished Dominique Rolland (UCSB) vs. #110 Emon van Loben Sels (UCLA) 6-4, 4-4 unfinished Kaylan Bigun (UCLA) def. Lucca Liu (UCSB) 6-3, 6-2 #118 Diogo Morais (UCSB) vs. Alexander Hoogmartens (UCLA) 6-4, 3-6, 2-1 unfinished #35 Spencer Johnson (UCLA) def. Charlie Underwood (UCSB) 7-6, 6-2 Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) def. Matei Gavrea (UCSB) 6-3, 7-5

Order of finish: 3, 5, 6

IN CONCLUSION…

In each of the past 10 completed seasons, the Gauchos have competed in the Big West Championship match, winning it seven times. Of the three times they finished runner-up, this season—2025—was the first time they received an at-large big to the NCAA Tournament.

With wins over nationally-ranked Pepperdine (23), UC Irvine (46), Utah (55) Santa Clara (60), LMU (72), UC Santa Barbara Men's Tennis looks to continue its sustained success into next year and beyond.

(Article courtesy UCSB Athletics).