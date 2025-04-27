Skip to Content
Cal Poly swept by UC Irvine in Big West showdown

CAL POLY BASEBALL.00_00_23_12.Still002
NCAA/ESPN +
Mustangs falter in 9th inning
By
New
Published 6:22 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Big West showdown was a letdown for Cal Poly.

UC Irvine scored 3 runs in the 9th inning to beat the Mustangs 10-8 to complete a 3-game sweep between the top two teams in league.

The Anteaters now lead Cal Poly by 4 games.

The Mustangs were once 15-1 in the Big West but they have now dropped 5 straight league games to fall to 15-6, they are 28-14 overall.

Alejandro Garza homered for the Mustangs in a 3-run fifth inning as they grabbed a 7-5 lead.

After the Anteaters tied it at 7 in the top of the 8th inning, the Mustangs went back in front on an RBI double by Ryan Fenn.

But Irvine tied at the game on a bases loaded walk in the 9th and the next batter Rowan Felsch delivered a go-ahead two-run single off of Mustangs closer Tanner Sagouspe.

