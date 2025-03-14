Gauchos run out of gas as season ends in Big West semifinal

HENDERSON, Nevada. - Playing three games in 3 days caught up with UCSB in the Big West Basketball Championship semifinal.

Fifth-seed UCSB led #1 seed UC San Diego 27-26 at halftime but the Tritons went on a 15-0 run early in the second half and the Gauchos lost 69-51.

UCSB ends the season 21-13.

With the Gauchos leading 32-31 early in the second half the Tritons, who had a double-bye into the semifinals, got a desperation three-pointer to bounce in by Tyler McGhie to just beat shot clock.

Moments later Ben Shtolzberg got tied up with the ball and out of frustration he got a technical foul after making contact with a Tritons player.

Those two plays were the beginning of that 15-0 run that saw the Tritons lead 46-32 with 12:38 remaining.

The Gauchos never threatened again.

UCSB, who is the fifth-best three-point shooting team in the nation at over 39 percent, made just 6-of-35 shots from beyond the arc for just 17.1 percent.

Shttolzberg and Stephan Swenson each led UCSB with 12 points.

Big West Player of the Year Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones nearly had a triple-double for the Tritons with 20 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds.

UC San Diego advances to the Big West final against #2 seed UC Irvine.