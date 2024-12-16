Cal Poly loses to Cori Close and top-ranked UCLA

WESTWOOD, Calif. -Last weekend Cori Close became the UCLA women's basketball all-time leader in wins with 297.

The former UCSB point guard and assistant coach added to that win total at the expense of Cal Poly.

Top-ranked UCLA crushed Cal Poly 69-37 to move to 11-0 on the year while the Mustangs dropped to 4-6.

Angela Dugalic, Londynn Jones and Janiah Barker all scored 12 points for UCLA who led 41-20 at the half.

Camarillo-alum Gabriela Jaquez added 4 points for the Bruins.

Cal Poly was led by Mary Carter who scored 11 points.