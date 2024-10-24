Gauchos hold ‘Meet and Greet’ at La Cumbre Country Club with season approaching

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fans going to the November 4th season opener at UCSB better make sure to grab a program as there are plenty of new members on the Gauchos men's basketball team.

UCSB held a 'Meet and Greet' at the La Cumbre Country Club and each player introduced themselves to the crowd made up of mostly donors to the program.

ESPN broadcaster Roxy Bernstein was the MC and head coach Joe Pasternack talked about his team and the upcoming season.

"We learned from last year that you have to get old and stay old," said Pasternack who is entering his 8th season with the Gauchos.

UCSB has 10 players on their roster that are either seniors or graduate students including point guard Stephan Swenson who transferred in this year from Stetson University after leading the Hatters to the NCAA Tournament last season.

"You know talent is great, potential is amazing but experience is something that you really need in college basketball," said Swenson who was voted as co-captain of the team.

"He brings it every single day," said Pasternack about his new floor general. "You lead by your actions and that's what Stephan does."

Fans will recognize senior Cole Anderson as the sharp-shooting guard from Fresno State is entering his 4th season playing for the Gauchos.

"I take pride in Santa Barbara and I really appreciate the community, " began Anderson. " I want to go back to the NCAA Tournament with these guys."

UCSB was picked to finish second in the Big West Coaches Poll just behind UC Irvine.

The Gauchos host San Francisco State to open up the 2024-'25 season on Monday, November 4th.